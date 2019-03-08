Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses a from left-of-field question about Chinese diplomacy at the National People's Congress in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing’s diplomats cannot be expected to roll with every punch

  • Wang’s week at the National People’s Congress winds down by fielding a question about Chinese diplomatic corps’ more pugnacious members
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 4:59pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:59pm, 8 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses a from left-of-field question about Chinese diplomacy at the National People's Congress in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arriving at Friday’s press conference in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls for cooperation amid growing world tensions

  • Wide-ranging press conference covers relations with US as well as India-Pakistan relations, North Korea and other hot-button issues
  • Progress promised on South China Sea code of conduct
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Shi Jiangtao  

Catherine Wong  

Published: 2:19pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:55pm, 8 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arriving at Friday’s press conference in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.