Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the media at the National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

China takes credit for helping de-escalate simmering India-Pakistan tensions

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi portrays China’s role as a balancing act between the two nuclear-armed neighbours
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 8:31pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:31pm, 8 Mar, 2019

People and Indian army troops gather near the wreckage of an Indian aircraft after it crashed about 34km south of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: Xinhua
Geopolitics

Kashmir conflict explained: what took Pakistan and India to brink of war?

  • Pakistani forces shot down an Indian fighter jet in its airspace and has a pilot in its custody, while India says it too shot down a Pakistani fighter jet
  • It follows a suicide attack on Indian troops in February, which brought further pressure on Prime Minister Modi to retaliate
Topic |   India
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Published: 1:28pm, 28 Feb, 2019

Updated: 2:59pm, 5 Mar, 2019

