Sri Lanka was forced to hand over a port to China – highlighting fears that other countries would find themselves caught a debt trap. Photo: AP Photo
China will not buckle in face of belt and road criticism, says Foreign Minister Wang Yi
- State Councillor dismisses criticism that project is a ‘debt trap’ for smaller countries and seeks to allay growing international concerns
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Sri Lanka was forced to hand over a port to China – highlighting fears that other countries would find themselves caught a debt trap. Photo: AP Photo
The US said Italy’s international image would suffer if it signed up to the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Bloomberg
China tells US to mind its own business after Italy is warned not to join Belt and Road Initiative
- Foreign ministry in Beijing says US stance is ‘laughable’ after White House warned Italy’s image would suffer abroad if it signed up for the programme
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
The US said Italy’s international image would suffer if it signed up to the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Bloomberg