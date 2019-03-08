Channels

Sri Lanka was forced to hand over a port to China – highlighting fears that other countries would find themselves caught a debt trap. Photo: AP Photo
Diplomacy

China will not buckle in face of belt and road criticism, says Foreign Minister Wang Yi

  • State Councillor dismisses criticism that project is a ‘debt trap’ for smaller countries and seeks to allay growing international concerns
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 9:03pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:03pm, 8 Mar, 2019


The US said Italy’s international image would suffer if it signed up to the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China tells US to mind its own business after Italy is warned not to join Belt and Road Initiative

  • Foreign ministry in Beijing says US stance is ‘laughable’ after White House warned Italy’s image would suffer abroad if it signed up for the programme
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 11:02pm, 6 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:53am, 7 Mar, 2019


