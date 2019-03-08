Beijing says Nicolas Maduro’s place as Venezuela’s president is a matter for its people. Photo: Reuters
China warns more sanctions against Venezuela ‘will only bring the law of the jungle’
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi says future of Venezuela is for its people to decide
- Cooperation with Beijing in Americas ‘does not target other parties’
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Beijing says Nicolas Maduro’s place as Venezuela’s president is a matter for its people. Photo: Reuters
German ambassador to Venezuela Daniel Kriener, Germany’s ambassador to Venezuela, speaking with the news media last month. Venezuela ordered his expulsion on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Venezuela expels German envoy Martin Kriener for backing opposition leader Juan Guaido as US tightens sanctions on President Nicolas Maduro
- As Washington revokes visas of 77 people linked to Caracas regime, German Ambassador Martin Kriener is given 48 hours to leave
Topic | Venezuelan crisis
German ambassador to Venezuela Daniel Kriener, Germany’s ambassador to Venezuela, speaking with the news media last month. Venezuela ordered his expulsion on Wednesday. Photo: AFP