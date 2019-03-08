Channels

China is worried that the EU will follow America’s lead in banning Huawei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urges EU to stay ‘independent’ in dealings with Beijing after US warning to Italy

  • Plea to bloc not to follow America’s example follows White House criticism of Italy’s plans to become the first G7 country to sign up for the Belt and Road Initiative
  • Wang urges Europe to main strong ties to Beijing in face of ‘interference and influence’ from outside
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 10:04pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:03pm, 8 Mar, 2019

China is worried that the EU will follow America’s lead in banning Huawei. Photo: EPA-EFE
France and Germany are leading a push for the European Commission to review its strategy in relation to business competition from China. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

‘The time of naivety is over’: Europe’s China problem is on the agenda at next European Commission meeting as states focus on competition

  • France and Germany lead the push for a common strategy to deal with competition from Chinese giants
  • Adviser to French president says the time of naivety is over
Topic |   European Union
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 10:02pm, 27 Feb, 2019

Updated: 1:10am, 28 Feb, 2019

France and Germany are leading a push for the European Commission to review its strategy in relation to business competition from China. Photo: EPA
