Sam Brownback, US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom at the US Consulate General in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP/Dickson Lee
Envoy says US is pushing ‘religious freedom agenda’ with China, and not ruling out sanctions
- Sam Brownback, US ambassador-at-large for religious freedom, says he hopes to work with Beijing to develop an action plan
- ‘There are tools’ to compel compliance, Brownback says, though he would not say whether the US would enact sanctions.
Topic | Human rights in China
Sam Brownback, US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom at the US Consulate General in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP/Dickson Lee