Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The failure of the North Korea-US summit in Hanoi as an advantage for China, according to a South Korean official. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

The good and the bad for China in a return to US-North Korea nuclear tensions

  • The failed Kim-Trump talks in Hanoi allow things to stay as they are, preserving China’s regional power
  • But security risks tied to North Korea’s nuclear weapons threaten Chinese interests
Topic |   North Korea nuclear crisis
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Laura Zhou  

Published: 5:55pm, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:54pm, 10 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The failure of the North Korea-US summit in Hanoi as an advantage for China, according to a South Korean official. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing’s relations with Pyongyang have improved markedly in the last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s (right) four meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping (left). Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Put Hanoi summit failure aside and plot path to nuclear-free Korean peninsula, China tells Trump and Kim

  • China’s top diplomat says achievable goals and breaking the cycle of mistrust are key to solving decades-old problem
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 9:18pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:03pm, 8 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing’s relations with Pyongyang have improved markedly in the last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s (right) four meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping (left). Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.