The failure of the North Korea-US summit in Hanoi as an advantage for China, according to a South Korean official. Photo: AP
The good and the bad for China in a return to US-North Korea nuclear tensions
- The failed Kim-Trump talks in Hanoi allow things to stay as they are, preserving China’s regional power
- But security risks tied to North Korea’s nuclear weapons threaten Chinese interests
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing’s relations with Pyongyang have improved markedly in the last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s (right) four meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping (left). Photo: Xinhua
Put Hanoi summit failure aside and plot path to nuclear-free Korean peninsula, China tells Trump and Kim
- China’s top diplomat says achievable goals and breaking the cycle of mistrust are key to solving decades-old problem
