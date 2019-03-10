The collapse of the Hanoi summit left South Korea wary of its alliance with the US, Edward Howell writes. Photo: AP
North Korean leader Kim Jon-un’s New Year speech saw him come across as an assured modern leader, in control on the world stage. Photo: Reuters
North Korea’s leader has charmed Trump, Xi and Moon. But are they all just keeping up with the Kims?
- Kim Jong-un is heading to Vietnam for a second date with the US president
- Opinion is split over whether the millennial dictator’s charm offensive is a genuine quest for legitimacy or a rebranding of his old playbook
Topic | North Korea
