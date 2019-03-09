Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He showed some dine-in diplomacy at trade talks in Washington last month. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Hamburger and stir-fry diplomacy: how China and the United States showed goodwill in trade war talks

  • Senior Chinese official says delegations from both countries are working around the clock for a deal to scrap extra duties on billions of dollars in imports
  • Vice commerce minister does not respond to question about whether expected summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping has been delayed
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
SCMP

Josephine Ma  

Orange Wang  

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 12:57pm, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:12pm, 9 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He showed some dine-in diplomacy at trade talks in Washington last month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, in this 2017 file photo. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says he won’t sign China pact to end trade war unless it’s ‘great’ – and US will do well ‘with or without a deal’

  • ‘I am confident but … if this isn’t a great deal, I won’t make a deal’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:24am, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:55am, 9 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, in this 2017 file photo. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.