US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He showed some dine-in diplomacy at trade talks in Washington last month. Photo: Reuters
Hamburger and stir-fry diplomacy: how China and the United States showed goodwill in trade war talks
- Senior Chinese official says delegations from both countries are working around the clock for a deal to scrap extra duties on billions of dollars in imports
- Vice commerce minister does not respond to question about whether expected summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping has been delayed
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
US President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, in this 2017 file photo. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he won’t sign China pact to end trade war unless it’s ‘great’ – and US will do well ‘with or without a deal’
- ‘I am confident but … if this isn’t a great deal, I won’t make a deal’
Topic | US-China trade war
