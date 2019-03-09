Channels

The multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a flagship project under Beijing’s “Belt and Road Initiative”. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China says multinational lenders are to blame for debts of belt and road partners like Pakistan

  • Qian Keming, vice-minister of commerce, issues latest defence of controversial scheme, saying it’s not a ‘one-way street’
  • He says 42 per cent of Pakistan’s debt is from multilateral institutions, and ‘only around 10 per cent’ comes from China
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 5:21pm, 9 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:59pm, 9 Mar, 2019

Sri Lanka was forced to hand over a port to China – highlighting fears that other countries would find themselves caught a debt trap. Photo: AP Photo
Diplomacy

China will not buckle in face of belt and road criticism, says Foreign Minister Wang Yi

  • State Councillor dismisses criticism that project is a ‘debt trap’ for smaller countries and seeks to allay growing international concerns
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 9:03pm, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:38am, 9 Mar, 2019

Sri Lanka was forced to hand over a port to China – highlighting fears that other countries would find themselves caught a debt trap. Photo: AP Photo
