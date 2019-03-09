The multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a flagship project under Beijing’s “Belt and Road Initiative”. Photo: Xinhua
China says multinational lenders are to blame for debts of belt and road partners like Pakistan
- Qian Keming, vice-minister of commerce, issues latest defence of controversial scheme, saying it’s not a ‘one-way street’
- He says 42 per cent of Pakistan’s debt is from multilateral institutions, and ‘only around 10 per cent’ comes from China
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Sri Lanka was forced to hand over a port to China – highlighting fears that other countries would find themselves caught a debt trap. Photo: AP Photo
