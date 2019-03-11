Michael Kovrig has been detained in China since early December and is accused of stealing state secrets. Photo: AP
US academics call on China to immediately release Canadian Michael Kovrig
- Group issues joint statement saying his arrest ‘has a chilling effect on all those who are committed to advance constructive US-China relations’
Topic | Huawei
Michael Kovrig has been detained in China since early December and is accused of stealing state secrets. Photo: AP
A canola field in Canada, where investigations have found no evidence of pests or bacteria. Photo: Alamy
China denies block on Canadian canola firm is retaliation for Meng Wanzhou case
- No scientific basis for alleged contamination of oil-seed crop, Canada says after China revokes company’s permit
- Canadian government ‘working very, very hard’ with Chinese counterparts on the issue, with 40 per cent of Canada’s canola exports going to China
Topic | China economy
A canola field in Canada, where investigations have found no evidence of pests or bacteria. Photo: Alamy