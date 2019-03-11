Channels

Michael Kovrig has been detained in China since early December and is accused of stealing state secrets.
Diplomacy

US academics call on China to immediately release Canadian Michael Kovrig

  • Group issues joint statement saying his arrest ‘has a chilling effect on all those who are committed to advance constructive US-China relations’
Topic |   Huawei
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 11:47pm, 11 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:16am, 12 Mar, 2019

Michael Kovrig has been detained in China since early December and is accused of stealing state secrets.
A canola field in Canada, where investigations have found no evidence of pests or bacteria.
China Economy

China denies block on Canadian canola firm is retaliation for Meng Wanzhou case

  • No scientific basis for alleged contamination of oil-seed crop, Canada says after China revokes company’s permit
  • Canadian government ‘working very, very hard’ with Chinese counterparts on the issue, with 40 per cent of Canada’s canola exports going to China
Topic |   China economy
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Published: 12:47pm, 6 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:02am, 7 Mar, 2019

A canola field in Canada, where investigations have found no evidence of pests or bacteria.
