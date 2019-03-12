Cindy Li Yang with US President Donald Trump in a photo signed by Trump posted on Yang’s Facebook page. Photo: Facebook Li Yang
Republican group steps away from Cindy Yang, political fundraiser and alleged brothel spa owner
- The National Committee of Asian American Republicans says it dismissed Yang after reports she was connected to a chain of spas that allegedly provide sexual services
- Yang reportedly also operated a firm selling access to Republican figures to Chinese clients
Topic | China's Communist Party
