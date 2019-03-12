Channels

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is pushing Italy towards closer cooperation with China. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte ignores US warnings and pushes for closer cooperation with China’s belt and road plan

  • US official says deal with Beijing could damage Italy’s international standing
  • Conte going down path forged by earlier Rome governments by giving Chinese companies more access to the port of Trieste and pushing energy sector collaboration
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Published: 7:47am, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:53am, 12 Mar, 2019

China’s agreement to hold the summit at US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is seen as a concession to the United States. Photo: TNS
Diplomacy

Next stops: Europe and United States. Chinese President Xi Jinping to head to Italy, France and Florida on trade and tech missions

  • There is a chance of no deal to end the China-US tariff war but a summit at Mar-a-Lago boosts the prospect of success, observer says
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 8:48pm, 28 Feb, 2019

Updated: 10:32pm, 28 Feb, 2019

