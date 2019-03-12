Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is pushing Italy towards closer cooperation with China. Photo: AFP
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte ignores US warnings and pushes for closer cooperation with China’s belt and road plan
- US official says deal with Beijing could damage Italy’s international standing
- Conte going down path forged by earlier Rome governments by giving Chinese companies more access to the port of Trieste and pushing energy sector collaboration
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
