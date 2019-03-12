Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is flanked by the US’ Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the White House in February. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He discusses trade deal text with US’ Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin
- Xinhua reports phone call with US counterparts on Tuesday morning in which the two sides ‘make plan for next stage of work’
- Conversation comes after uncertainty over presidents’ summit and Donald Trump hinting he could walk away from a deal
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He showed some dine-in diplomacy at trade talks in Washington last month. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
