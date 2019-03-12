Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will visit three of the self-ruled island’s Pacific allies next week, with talks ongoing about a possible stop in US territory. Photo: EPA
Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen’s diplomatic mission to Palau, Nauru, Marshall Islands may include US stopover
- Eight-day visit aims to deepen ties and friendly relations with Pacific allies
- Talks are ongoing about a possible stop in US territory
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will visit three of the self-ruled island’s Pacific allies next week, with talks ongoing about a possible stop in US territory. Photo: EPA
NPC delegate Cai Peihui suggested Beijing could allow Taiwan greater autonomy if it agrees to the “one country, two systems” model. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing ‘won’t allow Taiwan reunification to be postponed indefinitely’
- Cai Peihui, representing self-ruled island at legislative session, also says mainland will not hesitate to ‘liberate’ Taiwan if it declares independence
- Another delegate, Huang Zhixian, tells panel independence-leaning parties ‘are not qualified’ to talk to Beijing about ‘one country, two systems’
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
NPC delegate Cai Peihui suggested Beijing could allow Taiwan greater autonomy if it agrees to the “one country, two systems” model. Photo: EPA-EFE