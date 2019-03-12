The Chinese ambassador to Warsaw has warned Poland that abandoning Huawei would come at a steep cost to the country. Photo: Reuters
US and China escalate Huawei feud in Europe with warnings to Germany and Poland
- Washington reportedly tells Berlin it will scale back its intelligence if Germany uses Huawei’s technology and equipment for its 5G network
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States may not be able to work with allies that use Huawei equipment in their 5G networks. Photo: TNS
Huawei or US: Mike Pompeo issues warning to allies that partner with Chinese firm
- America ‘won’t be able to work alongside’ countries that use Chinese telecoms giant’s equipment, politician says
- Statement comes as Britain, New Zealand and Italy say there may still be room for Huawei in their 5G development plans
