China has stepped up its naval exercises around Taiwan and has been warned of more operations to come. Photo: chinamil.com.cn
Beijing will increase pressure on Taiwan if it rejects ‘one-China’ principle, warns government adviser
- President Tsai Ing-wen is ‘delusional’ and is leading the island down a dead end, says Beijing adviser on cross-strait issues
- Taipei government recently set out a series of measures to try to counter Beijing’s increased push for reunification
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
China has stepped up its naval exercises around Taiwan and has been warned of more operations to come. Photo: chinamil.com.cn
NPC delegate Cai Peihui suggested Beijing could allow Taiwan greater autonomy if it agrees to the “one country, two systems” model. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing ‘won’t allow Taiwan reunification to be postponed indefinitely’
- Cai Peihui, representing self-ruled island at legislative session, also says mainland will not hesitate to ‘liberate’ Taiwan if it declares independence
- Another delegate, Huang Zhixian, tells panel independence-leaning parties ‘are not qualified’ to talk to Beijing about ‘one country, two systems’
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
NPC delegate Cai Peihui suggested Beijing could allow Taiwan greater autonomy if it agrees to the “one country, two systems” model. Photo: EPA-EFE