President of France Emmanuel Macron (left) and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed meet at the premier's office in Addis Ababa. Photo: EPA
French president Macron visits East Africa in effort to counter expansion of China’s ‘belt and road’ plan
- French president in former colony of Djibouti promising ‘respectful’ partnership
- Macron commits $100 million to help landlocked Ethiopia build its navy
Topic | China-EU relations
