Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has levelled multiple accusations at China’s foreign policy, from the South China Sea to its “Belt and Road Initiative”. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accuses Beijing of creating debt traps and energy blocks in wide-ranging spray

  • US secretary of state aims both barrels at China in Texas speech to energy chiefs
  • Claims China is preventing neighbours from accessing energy reserves and using its belt and road scheme to exploit poor countries
Topic |   US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 2:36pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:41pm, 13 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has levelled multiple accusations at China’s foreign policy, from the South China Sea to its “Belt and Road Initiative”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AP
Geopolitics

US promises to defend the Philippines from ‘armed attack’ in South China Sea, as Manila mulls review of defence treaty

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the pledge after meeting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte
  • His statement angered Beijing, which views US activity in the disputed waters as a violation of its sovereignty
Topic |   South China Sea
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Published: 10:29pm, 1 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:53am, 2 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.