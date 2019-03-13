US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has levelled multiple accusations at China’s foreign policy, from the South China Sea to its “Belt and Road Initiative”. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accuses Beijing of creating debt traps and energy blocks in wide-ranging spray
- US secretary of state aims both barrels at China in Texas speech to energy chiefs
- Claims China is preventing neighbours from accessing energy reserves and using its belt and road scheme to exploit poor countries
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AP
US promises to defend the Philippines from ‘armed attack’ in South China Sea, as Manila mulls review of defence treaty
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made the pledge after meeting Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte
- His statement angered Beijing, which views US activity in the disputed waters as a violation of its sovereignty
