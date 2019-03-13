The Taiwan national flag is seen outside The Grand Hotel, which serves lots of mainland tourists in Taipei City, Taiwan. 09OCT11
Taiwan looks to Central American bank summit as way to loosen Beijing’s squeeze on island
- Taiwan is considering whether its membership of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration can be used to lessen its diplomatic isolation
- Many of island’s last diplomatic allies are found in Central America but Beijing has been working to peel them away
Topic | Taiwan
The Taiwan national flag is seen outside The Grand Hotel, which serves lots of mainland tourists in Taipei City, Taiwan. 09OCT11