Beiijng regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that must be reunited with the mainland. Photo: Robert Ng
Taiwan can’t resist historic trend towards unification, says head of Chinese cross-strait group
- Zhang Zhijun, head of the semi-official Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait, says mainland’s growing strength means it will achieve its goal
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
NPC delegate Cai Peihui suggested Beijing could allow Taiwan greater autonomy if it agrees to the “one country, two systems” model. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing ‘won’t allow Taiwan reunification to be postponed indefinitely’
- Cai Peihui, representing self-ruled island at legislative session, also says mainland will not hesitate to ‘liberate’ Taiwan if it declares independence
- Another delegate, Huang Zhixian, tells panel independence-leaning parties ‘are not qualified’ to talk to Beijing about ‘one country, two systems’
