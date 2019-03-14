Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Beiijng regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that must be reunited with the mainland. Photo: Robert Ng
Diplomacy

Taiwan can’t resist historic trend towards unification, says head of Chinese cross-strait group

  • Zhang Zhijun, head of the semi-official Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Strait, says mainland’s growing strength means it will achieve its goal
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Published: 7:00am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:18am, 14 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beiijng regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that must be reunited with the mainland. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
NPC delegate Cai Peihui suggested Beijing could allow Taiwan greater autonomy if it agrees to the “one country, two systems” model. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Beijing ‘won’t allow Taiwan reunification to be postponed indefinitely’

  • Cai Peihui, representing self-ruled island at legislative session, also says mainland will not hesitate to ‘liberate’ Taiwan if it declares independence
  • Another delegate, Huang Zhixian, tells panel independence-leaning parties ‘are not qualified’ to talk to Beijing about ‘one country, two systems’
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 11:01am, 10 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:27pm, 10 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

NPC delegate Cai Peihui suggested Beijing could allow Taiwan greater autonomy if it agrees to the “one country, two systems” model. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.