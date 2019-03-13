The European Union has identified China as an economic competitor. Photo: Alamy
European Union calls for united trade and tech front against ‘rival’ China
- ‘Landmark’ paper appeals for more reciprocal economic relationship with bloc’s biggest trading partner
- Document is a wake-up call to those in Beijing banking on EU ties to offset trade war pressure from the United States, analyst says
China is worried that the EU will follow America’s lead in banning Huawei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urges EU to stay ‘independent’ in dealings with Beijing after US warning to Italy
- Plea to not follow America’s example follows White House criticism of Italy’s plans to become the first G7 country to sign up for the Belt and Road Initiative
- Wang urges Europe to maintain strong ties to Beijing in face of ‘interference and influence’ from outside
