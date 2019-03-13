Analysts say that Euroe’s long-standing demands about China had been amplified by the US administration’s aggressive position on Beijing. Photo: Reuters
How the United States nudged the European Union towards a tougher stand on China
- But Washington could also leave Brussels out in the cold with its biggest trading partner, observers say
Topic | China-EU relations
Analysts say that Euroe’s long-standing demands about China had been amplified by the US administration’s aggressive position on Beijing. Photo: Reuters