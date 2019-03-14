Gary Cohn, former director of the US National Economic Council, says he maintains a ‘very amicable relationship’ with President Donald Trump. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
Gary Cohn, former economic adviser to Donald Trump, says US is ‘desperate’ to sign trade agreement with China
- ‘The president needs a win,’ says Gary Cohn, ex-director of the National Economic Council, but Trump insists he’s in no rush for a deal
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. “We are working, more or less, continuously” on a trade deal with China, he told the committee. Photo: Bloomberg
Outcome of trade talks with China remains in doubt, top US trade official Robert Lighthizer tells senators
- Lighthizer, the US trade representative, says headway is being made but ‘there still are major issues that have to be resolved’
- If an agreement is reached, he says, ‘it would be 110 to 120 pages’
