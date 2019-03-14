US President Donald Trump says he is in no rush to complete a trade deal with China. Photo: AP
US-China trade war: Trump says he’ll welcome deal ‘either way’ as Beijing cools on idea of summit
- Schedule for Mar-a-Lago talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping remains unclear
- Sources in Beijing say talk of leaders’ meeting has been over-hyped
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing in Washington on Tuesday. “We are working, more or less, continuously” on a trade deal with China, he told the committee. Photo: Bloomberg
Outcome of trade talks with China remains in doubt, top US trade official Robert Lighthizer tells senators
- Lighthizer, the US trade representative, says headway is being made but ‘there still are major issues that have to be resolved’
- If an agreement is reached, he says, ‘it would be 110 to 120 pages’
