Police on patrol in Kashgar in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China hits back at ‘prejudiced’ US over rights criticism – and says White House is curbing press freedom

  • Beijing dismisses attack on human rights violations by highlighting US gun crime, racism and government attacks on journalists
  • Annual report unveiled by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had described treatment of Muslims as ‘something that has not been seen since 1930s’
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:37pm, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:37pm, 14 Mar, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on Wednesday about the release of the department’s 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. Beijing, he said, is “in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations”. Photo: AP
Society

US calls China one of the worst regimes for human rights in 2018 due to ‘abuse and torture of Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang’

  • The State Department’s annual human rights report cites China’s systematic internment of its minorities
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Beijing is ‘in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations’
Topic |   Xinjiang
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 2:35am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:29am, 14 Mar, 2019

