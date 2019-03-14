Police on patrol in Kashgar in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China hits back at ‘prejudiced’ US over rights criticism – and says White House is curbing press freedom
- Beijing dismisses attack on human rights violations by highlighting US gun crime, racism and government attacks on journalists
- Annual report unveiled by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had described treatment of Muslims as ‘something that has not been seen since 1930s’
Topic | US-China relations
Police on patrol in Kashgar in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on Wednesday about the release of the department’s 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. Beijing, he said, is “in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations”. Photo: AP
US calls China one of the worst regimes for human rights in 2018 due to ‘abuse and torture of Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang’
- The State Department’s annual human rights report cites China’s systematic internment of its minorities
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Beijing is ‘in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations’
Topic | Xinjiang
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on Wednesday about the release of the department’s 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. Beijing, he said, is “in a league of its own when it comes to human rights violations”. Photo: AP