Masood Azhar is the leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group based in Pakistan. Photo: AFP
China deflects India’s call for United Nations sanctions on leader of Pakistan-based militants
- Beijing delays vote indefinitely on blacklisting of Masood Azhar, whose group killed dozens of Indian paramilitary police in an attack in Kashmir last month
Topic | China-India relations
Kong Xuanyou’s trip to Islamabad comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese envoy in Islamabad as Beijing tries to mediate in Pakistan-India crisis
- Deputy foreign minister Kong Xuanyou is discussing tensions between the two South Asian rivals over disputed Kashmir region
- Ministry did not give further details or say if Kong will also visit New Delhi
Topic | Kashmir
