Masood Azhar is the leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group based in Pakistan. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China deflects India’s call for United Nations sanctions on leader of Pakistan-based militants

  • Beijing delays vote indefinitely on blacklisting of Masood Azhar, whose group killed dozens of Indian paramilitary police in an attack in Kashmir last month
Topic |   China-India relations
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 9:29pm, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:29pm, 14 Mar, 2019

Kong Xuanyou’s trip to Islamabad comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Chinese envoy in Islamabad as Beijing tries to mediate in Pakistan-India crisis

  • Deputy foreign minister Kong Xuanyou is discussing tensions between the two South Asian rivals over disputed Kashmir region
  • Ministry did not give further details or say if Kong will also visit New Delhi
Topic |   Kashmir
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 9:33pm, 6 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:19pm, 6 Mar, 2019

