The EU this week described China as a “systemic rival. Photo
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi heads to Brussels in wake of EU report calling for tougher stance towards Beijing
- Beijing will push European counterparts to promote multilateralism despite report from Commission that labelled China as a ‘systemic rival’
Topic | European Union
The EU this week described China as a “systemic rival. Photo
The European Union has identified China as an economic competitor. Photo: Alamy
European Union calls for united trade and tech front against ‘rival’ China
- ‘Landmark’ paper appeals for more reciprocal economic relationship with bloc’s biggest trading partner
- Document is a wake-up call for those in Beijing banking on EU ties offsetting trade war pressure from the US, analyst says
Topic | European Union
The European Union has identified China as an economic competitor. Photo: Alamy