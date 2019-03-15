Italy’s deputy premier Luigi Di Maio is leading efforts to prepare deals to sign next week. Photo: Bloomberg
Italy lining up Chinese deals despite deputy premier’s national security warnings
- Agreements could be signed alongside memorandum of understanding on ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ when Xi Jinping visits Rome
- But Matteo Salvini warns against influence of foreign powers and Huawei taking a role in Italy’s 5G telecoms
Topic | China-EU relations
Italy’s deputy premier Luigi Di Maio is leading efforts to prepare deals to sign next week. Photo: Bloomberg
The European Union has identified China as an economic competitor. Photo: Alamy
European Union calls for united trade and tech front against ‘rival’ China
- ‘Landmark’ paper appeals for more reciprocal economic relationship with bloc’s biggest trading partner
- Document is a wake-up call for those in Beijing banking on EU ties offsetting trade war pressure from the US, analyst says
Topic | European Union
The European Union has identified China as an economic competitor. Photo: Alamy