Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Italy’s deputy premier Luigi Di Maio is leading efforts to prepare deals to sign next week. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Italy lining up Chinese deals despite deputy premier’s national security warnings

  • Agreements could be signed alongside memorandum of understanding on ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ when Xi Jinping visits Rome
  • But Matteo Salvini warns against influence of foreign powers and Huawei taking a role in Italy’s 5G telecoms
Topic |   China-EU relations
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:22pm, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:22pm, 15 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Italy’s deputy premier Luigi Di Maio is leading efforts to prepare deals to sign next week. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
The European Union has identified China as an economic competitor. Photo: Alamy
Diplomacy

European Union calls for united trade and tech front against ‘rival’ China

  • ‘Landmark’ paper appeals for more reciprocal economic relationship with bloc’s biggest trading partner
  • Document is a wake-up call for those in Beijing banking on EU ties offsetting trade war pressure from the US, analyst says
Topic |   European Union
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 10:30pm, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:23am, 14 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The European Union has identified China as an economic competitor. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.