Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei speaks candidly about the damage done to his business by US-China politics and his daughter’s frame of mind around the time of her detention in Vancouver in December. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Huawei and Canada are victims of technology stand-off between US and China, founder of telecoms giant says

  • Ren Zhengfei says US’s case against his daughter Meng Wanzhou should not damage his company’s relationship with Canada
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Jun Mai

Jun Mai  

Published: 2:43pm, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:43pm, 15 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei speaks candidly about the damage done to his business by US-China politics and his daughter’s frame of mind around the time of her detention in Vancouver in December. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Canada will decide on March 1 whether to extradite Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China calls ‘bunk’ on Huawei threat as Canada’s decision on Meng Wanzhou looms

  • Chinese envoys ramp up support for telecom giant as United States maintains pressure to exclude company from 5G networks
Topic |   Huawei
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 8:31pm, 1 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:08am, 2 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Canada will decide on March 1 whether to extradite Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.