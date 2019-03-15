Premier Li Keqiang admitted relations between China and the US had seen some “twists and turns”, particularly over trade. Photo: Simon Song
Li Keqiang says decoupling from US ‘not realistic’, denies China would ask tech firms to spy
- Premier refutes spying suggestion, saying it is ‘not how China behaves’ and that Beijing would never require Chinese companies to do so
- He says ‘the whole world would like to see’ resolution to tariff war with mutually beneficial outcomes
Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
