Europe has become increasingly wary about China’s influence. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang seeks to assure EU it won’t undermine it as price for ending US trade war
- Olive branch from Beijing follows increasing concern in Europe that China is a ‘strategic rival’ that may undermine its interests
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Analysts say that Euroe’s long-standing demands about China had been amplified by the US administration’s aggressive position on Beijing. Photo: Reuters
How the United States nudged the European Union towards a tougher stand on China
- But Washington could also leave Brussels out in the cold with its biggest trading partner, observers say
Topic | China-EU relations
