Plans for a meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping appear to have been postponed once against. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Trump-Xi meeting to end trade war may be pushed back to June, sources say

  • An April meeting has been described as less likely, but the two sides could be able to reach agreement by the middle of the year
  • One stumbling block appears to be the demand from some in the White House for an enforcement mechanism to ensure China lives up to its promises
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Wendy Wu  

Published: 5:00am, 16 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:51am, 16 Mar, 2019

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He discussed the trade deal text by telephone on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China and US make ‘concrete progress’ on trade deal text

  • Xinhua reports phone conversation between Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US’ Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin
  • Donald Trump expects outcome in three to four weeks
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 9:30am, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:12pm, 15 Mar, 2019

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He discussed the trade deal text by telephone on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
