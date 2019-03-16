Plans for a meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping appear to have been postponed once against. Photo: AP
Trump-Xi meeting to end trade war may be pushed back to June, sources say
- An April meeting has been described as less likely, but the two sides could be able to reach agreement by the middle of the year
- One stumbling block appears to be the demand from some in the White House for an enforcement mechanism to ensure China lives up to its promises
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He discussed the trade deal text by telephone on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China and US make ‘concrete progress’ on trade deal text
- Xinhua reports phone conversation between Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and US’ Robert Lighthizer and Steven Mnuchin
- Donald Trump expects outcome in three to four weeks
