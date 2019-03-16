Channels

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets the press at the conclusion of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress, in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China’s new investment law replete with question marks

  • The new foreign investment law is likely to be the foundation of China’s response to a series of US complaints that sparked their trade war
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 1:24am, 16 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:24am, 16 Mar, 2019

China’s new foreign investment law was approved during the National People’s Congress. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China approves new foreign investment law designed to level domestic playing field for overseas investors

  • Attempt by Beijing to address key issues raised by US President Donald Trump as part of the US-China trade war including forced technology transfer and market access
  • Draft had received a lukewarm reception, but was approved by the vast majority of the National People’s Congress lawmakers on Friday in Beijing
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 9:53am, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:13pm, 15 Mar, 2019

