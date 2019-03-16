Michele Geraci, the Italian undersecretary of state for economic development, has drawn criticism in Italy for his China-friendly stance. Photo: byoblu.com
The Sinophile driving Italy’s hopes of a New Silk Road deal with China
- Italian trade and investment tsar Michele Geraci aims to reach agreement with Beijing during Xi Jinping’s visit next week
- Italy could become the first G7 country to join the flagship Chinese strategy
Topic | Italy
Michele Geraci, the Italian undersecretary of state for economic development, has drawn criticism in Italy for his China-friendly stance. Photo: byoblu.com
Italy’s deputy premier Luigi Di Maio is leading efforts to prepare deals to sign next week. Photo: Bloomberg
Italy lining up Chinese deals despite deputy premier’s national security warnings
- Agreements could be signed alongside memorandum of understanding on ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ when Xi Jinping visits Rome
- But Matteo Salvini warns against influence of foreign powers and Huawei taking a role in Italy’s 5G telecoms
Topic | China-EU relations
Italy’s deputy premier Luigi Di Maio is leading efforts to prepare deals to sign next week. Photo: Bloomberg