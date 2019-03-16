China open to more talks with India on blacklisting JeM militant chief

India has pursued Azhar for decades, but China did not support the move and cited reasons such as lack of evidence against the 50-year-old for its refusal.

Last week, France, Russia, Britain, and the United States – four of five permanent members of the UN Security Council – backed India’s call to impose an arms embargo, global travel ban and asset freeze on Azhar. A 15-member UN sanctions committee has until March 13 to raise objections to India’s proposal.

In a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry, Kong said “China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and have consistently supported each other on issues involving core interests”.

SUBSCRIBE TO SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Get updates direct to your inbox SUBMIT By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

He said China was very concerned about the situation between Pakistan and India, and he appreciated Pakistan’s insistence on cooling tensions with India by dialogue.

India and Pakistan have been at odds over Kashmir since 1947 and the emergence of independent states in the partition of India by the British.

Kong said: “China maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be earnestly respected, and is unwilling to see acts that violate the norms of international relations.”

China called on Pakistan and India to refrain from aggravating the situation in Kashmir and begin dialogue as quickly as possible to restore peace and stability.

Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in this regard, Kong said.

China said Kong’s trip and role as mediator was at Pakistan’s invitation.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supporters burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an anti-India protest in Multan, Pakistan. Photo: AFP Share:

Beijing’s latest effort coincided with Pakistan’s announcement that it had begun a crackdown on Islamist militants, including relatives of Azhar, Reuters reported.

The latest push to blacklist Azhar followed a rapid escalation in tensions between Pakistan and India in the wake of the Jaish-e-Mohammed attack on Indian troops in Kashmir. Both Delhi and Islamabad ordered air strikes – the first time the two nuclear-armed powers have done so – while ground forces exchanged fire at more than a dozen locations across Kashmir.

Du Youkang, director of Fudan University’s Pakistan Study Centre in Shanghai, said that in his view China would take a principled stance on the sanctions committee proposal and would not take sides.

“Both India and Pakistan are important neighbours to China, and China hopes that the South Asia region will remain stable and peaceful,” Du said.