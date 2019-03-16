Chinese deputy ambassador Wu Haitao (centre) says his US counterpart’s remarks were “at variance with the facts and are fraught with prejudice”. Photo: Xinhua
US-China belt and road row weakens United Nations resolution on Afghanistan
- Washington objects to reference to Beijing’s infrastructure drive in extension to mandate of UN political mission in Afghanistan
