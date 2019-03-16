When he was central bank governor, Zhou Xiaochuan was known as “Mr Renminbi” because he led the push for a global yuan. Photo: Reuters
China wants to open financial sector wider but it’s a ‘negotiation game’ in trade war, Zhou Xiaochuan says
- Beijing has determination for ‘much braver financial liberalisation and opening-up policies’, former central bank governor says at event in London
- He also rejects calls from within China for greater protectionism
Topic | US-China trade war
When he was central bank governor, Zhou Xiaochuan was known as “Mr Renminbi” because he led the push for a global yuan. Photo: Reuters
Premier Li Keqiang admitted relations between China and the US had seen some “twists and turns”, particularly over trade. Photo: Simon Song
Li Keqiang says decoupling from US ‘not realistic’, denies China would ask tech firms to spy
- Premier refutes spying suggestion, saying it is ‘not how China behaves’ and that Beijing would never require Chinese companies to do so
- He says ‘the whole world would like to see’ resolution to tariff war with mutually beneficial outcomes
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Premier Li Keqiang admitted relations between China and the US had seen some “twists and turns”, particularly over trade. Photo: Simon Song