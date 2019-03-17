First pile goes in for the European Union-funded Peljesac Bridge, which is being built by a Chinese state firm and is due to be finished in 2022. Photo: Handout
How China hit a roadblock on its way to central and eastern Europe
- The 16+1 initiative was supposed to boost trade and investment between the participants but so far it seems largely one-way, observers
Topic | Diplomacy
First pile goes in for the European Union-funded Peljesac Bridge, which is being built by a Chinese state firm and is due to be finished in 2022. Photo: Handout