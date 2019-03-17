If Pope Francis meets Xi Jinping, it would be the first encounter between a Chinese leader and a pope. Photo: AP
Vatican says China should not fear ‘distrust or hostility’ from Catholic Church
- Senior sources have said Pope Francis is willing to meet Xi Jinping this week, but Chinese side has yet to formally ask for a meeting
- It’s the president’s first trip to Italy after a historic deal was signed in September over the appointment of bishops in China
Cardinal Fernando Filoni, a special envoy of the Vatican, at Caritas Institute of Higher Education on Tuesday. “The church in China is one church,” he said after mass. Photo: Edmond So
Vatican will improve bishop agreement with Beijing to help reunite mainland China’s underground Catholic churches, envoy of Pope Francis says
- Vatican envoy urges the world to be patient after 70 years of division between mainland China’s more than 9 million Catholics
