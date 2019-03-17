Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former US ambassador to Vietnam David Shear says the US in not engaged in a cold war with China but does need to shift resources to the Indo-Pacific. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

The United States must go beyond ‘baby steps’ in infrastructure as China builds strong bonds in Asia, says former US ambassador

  • Former US ambassador to Vietnam David Shear says Washington needs to devote more resources and attention to its Indo-Pacific strategy if it’s to match Beijing’s growing influence
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Josephine Ma  

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 7:27pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:06pm, 17 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former US ambassador to Vietnam David Shear says the US in not engaged in a cold war with China but does need to shift resources to the Indo-Pacific. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.