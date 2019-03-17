Former US ambassador to Vietnam David Shear says the US in not engaged in a cold war with China but does need to shift resources to the Indo-Pacific. Photo: AFP
The United States must go beyond ‘baby steps’ in infrastructure as China builds strong bonds in Asia, says former US ambassador
- Former US ambassador to Vietnam David Shear says Washington needs to devote more resources and attention to its Indo-Pacific strategy if it’s to match Beijing’s growing influence
