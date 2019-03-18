China's President Xi Jinping continues his international diplomacy this week and is expected to visit France, Monaco and Italy. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping heads for Europe amid growing unease over Italian ‘belt and road’ deal
- Italy’s favourable response to ‘belt and road’ proposals leads to disquiet among neighbours, as France urges ‘coordinated approach’ to Beijing’s US$1 trillion project
Topic | China-EU relations
Italy’s deputy premier Luigi Di Maio is leading efforts to prepare deals to sign next week. Photo: Bloomberg
Italy lining up Chinese deals despite deputy premier’s national security warnings
- Agreements could be signed alongside memorandum of understanding on ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ when Xi Jinping visits Rome
- But Matteo Salvini warns against influence of foreign powers and Huawei taking a role in Italy’s 5G telecoms
