China's President Xi Jinping continues his international diplomacy this week and is expected to visit France, Monaco and Italy. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping heads for Europe amid growing unease over Italian ‘belt and road’ deal

  • Italy’s favourable response to ‘belt and road’ proposals leads to disquiet among neighbours, as France urges ‘coordinated approach’ to Beijing’s US$1 trillion project
Topic |   China-EU relations
Agence France-Presse  

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:43pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:48pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Italy’s deputy premier Luigi Di Maio is leading efforts to prepare deals to sign next week. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Italy lining up Chinese deals despite deputy premier’s national security warnings

  • Agreements could be signed alongside memorandum of understanding on ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ when Xi Jinping visits Rome
  • But Matteo Salvini warns against influence of foreign powers and Huawei taking a role in Italy’s 5G telecoms
Topic |   China-EU relations
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:22pm, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:12pm, 15 Mar, 2019

