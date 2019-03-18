Channels

Chinese-based diplomats fear Michael Kovrig will be questioned about his work for Canada’s foreign ministry. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China-based diplomats warn case of detained Canadians Kovrig and Spavor is ‘Sword of Damocles’ hanging over their heads

  • As pair face 100th day in detention, diplomatic staff warn of implications of case amid concerns China is undermining principle of diplomatic immunity
  • Embassy staff now fear returning to China without diplomatic protection as concerns grow Michael Kovrig will be interrogated about his work for Canada’s ministry of foreign affairs
Topic |   Canada
Sarah Zheng  

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 9:15pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:58pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Beijing has stepped into the fray behind Huawei Technologies and its Chief Financial Officer, Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, as lawsuits expand the legal conflict fuelled by the US-China trade dispute. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Beijing backs Huawei in legal fight against ‘groundless provocations’ from US for the first time

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on Chinese firms not to be victimised like ‘silent lambs’
  • Analyst says Beijing ‘cannot tolerate’ situation while pursuing stable ties with US
Topic |   Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Published: 11:30am, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:26am, 9 Mar, 2019

