Chinese-based diplomats fear Michael Kovrig will be questioned about his work for Canada’s foreign ministry. Photo: AP
China-based diplomats warn case of detained Canadians Kovrig and Spavor is ‘Sword of Damocles’ hanging over their heads
- As pair face 100th day in detention, diplomatic staff warn of implications of case amid concerns China is undermining principle of diplomatic immunity
- Embassy staff now fear returning to China without diplomatic protection as concerns grow Michael Kovrig will be interrogated about his work for Canada’s ministry of foreign affairs
Beijing has stepped into the fray behind Huawei Technologies and its Chief Financial Officer, Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, as lawsuits expand the legal conflict fuelled by the US-China trade dispute. Photo: Reuters
Beijing backs Huawei in legal fight against ‘groundless provocations’ from US for the first time
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls on Chinese firms not to be victimised like ‘silent lambs’
- Analyst says Beijing ‘cannot tolerate’ situation while pursuing stable ties with US
