Sansha, part of Hainan province, was established on Woody Island by the Chinese government in 2012. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

Beijing plans ‘strategic service and logistics base’ on Woody Island, two islets in South China Sea

  • Sansha city says it held a meeting on the development which would follow though on a central government directive
  • It came after US challenge in the region and criticism of ‘China’s illegal island-building in international waterways’
Topic |   US-China relations
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 9:33pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:33pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Sansha, part of Hainan province, was established on Woody Island by the Chinese government in 2012. Photo: Handout
Two B-52H planes also flew over disputed waters on March 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

American B-52 bombers fly over disputed South China Sea for second time in 10 days

  • Planes ‘conduct routine training’, US Pacific Air Force says, reiterating that it does so regularly ‘in support of allies and a free, open Indo-Pacific’
  • It follows US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s criticism of ‘China’s illegal island-building in international waterways’
Topic |   South China Sea
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 1:28pm, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:45pm, 14 Mar, 2019

Two B-52H planes also flew over disputed waters on March 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
