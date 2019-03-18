Sansha, part of Hainan province, was established on Woody Island by the Chinese government in 2012. Photo: Handout
Beijing plans ‘strategic service and logistics base’ on Woody Island, two islets in South China Sea
- Sansha city says it held a meeting on the development which would follow though on a central government directive
- It came after US challenge in the region and criticism of ‘China’s illegal island-building in international waterways’
