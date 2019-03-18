Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is welcomed by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini ahead of a meeting in Brussels. Photo: Reuters
China rejects ‘groundless’ US warnings over Huawei as it seeks to ease Europe concerns
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi dismisses claims tech giant could be used to spy on West ahead of meeting with EU counterpart
- China is trying to ease European nerves after Brussels started to take an increasingly tough stance towards Beijing
Topic | China-EU relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping continues his international diplomacy this week and is expected to visit France, Monaco and Italy. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping heads for Europe amid unease over Italian belt and road deal
- Italy’s willingness to join initiative leads to disquiet among neighbours, as France urges ‘coordinated approach’ to Beijing’s US$1 trillion project
Topic | China-EU relations
