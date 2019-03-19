Channels

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting of EU leaders in Berlin, in 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Diplomacy

EU accelerates moves to block China’s market access

  • European countries want ‘reciprocity’ in big projects from power lines to metros
Topic |   European Union
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 12:50pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:49pm, 19 Mar, 2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (right) and French President Emmanuel Macron after a meeting of EU leaders in Berlin, in 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is welcomed by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini ahead of a meeting in Brussels. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China rejects ‘groundless’ US warnings over Huawei as it seeks to ease Europe’s concerns

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi dismisses claims tech giant could be used to spy on West ahead of meeting with EU counterpart
  • China is trying to ease European nerves after Brussels started to take an increasingly tough stance towards Beijing
Topic |   China-EU relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:01pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:23pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is welcomed by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini ahead of a meeting in Brussels. Photo: Reuters
