A Border Security Force soldier stands on the Indian side of the country’s border with Pakistan, in Attari. China says it helped reduce tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China ‘helped defuse Pakistan-India tension’ after Kashmir attack

  • Beijing promoted peace talks as New Delhi and Islamabad threatened to fire missiles at each other, Chinese foreign ministry says
China-India relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:42pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:42pm, 19 Mar, 2019

A Border Security Force soldier stands on the Indian side of the country's border with Pakistan, in Attari. China says it helped reduce tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Photo: AP
Kong Xuanyou’s trip to Islamabad comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Chinese envoy in Islamabad as Beijing tries to mediate in Pakistan-India crisis

  • Deputy foreign minister Kong Xuanyou is discussing tensions between the two South Asian rivals over disputed Kashmir region
  • Ministry did not give further details or say if Kong will also visit New Delhi
Kashmir
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 9:33pm, 6 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:19pm, 6 Mar, 2019

Kong Xuanyou’s trip to Islamabad comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India. Photo: Simon Song
