A Border Security Force soldier stands on the Indian side of the country’s border with Pakistan, in Attari. China says it helped reduce tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Photo: AP
China ‘helped defuse Pakistan-India tension’ after Kashmir attack
- Beijing promoted peace talks as New Delhi and Islamabad threatened to fire missiles at each other, Chinese foreign ministry says
Topic | China-India relations
Kong Xuanyou’s trip to Islamabad comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese envoy in Islamabad as Beijing tries to mediate in Pakistan-India crisis
- Deputy foreign minister Kong Xuanyou is discussing tensions between the two South Asian rivals over disputed Kashmir region
- Ministry did not give further details or say if Kong will also visit New Delhi
Topic | Kashmir
