The port of Trieste on the Adriatic Sea offers potential for China’s belt and road plans. Photo: Adriaports.com
Italy may be ready to open up four ports to Chinese investment under ‘Belt and Road Initiative’
- Prime Minister Conte seeks to assure Italians national security will be safe after deals
- Chinese President Xi Jinping expected in port city of Palermo as part of state visit
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
A map illustrating Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature “Belt and Road Initiative”. Italy will become the first founding EU member and first G7 country to sign up to the plan. Photo: Reuters
German opposition to Italy’s belt and road deal with China ‘unfair’ says former diplomat
- Berlin’s objections unfair, according to former Italian ambassador to China
- Agreement with China partly due to frustration at lack of EU action in tackling trade deficits
Topic | Italy
