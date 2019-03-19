Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The USS McCampbell and the HMS Argyll conduct a joint US-UK exercise in the South China Sea in January. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

European militaries ‘will do more to counter assertive China’ in Indo-Pacific

  • Naval operations expected to increase to protect freedom of navigation in key trade route amid concerns over China’s island-building and military activities
  • EU leaders to discuss 10 proposals to seek balanced relationship with China, while President Xi Jinping is due to travel to Italy and France
Topic |   Diplomacy
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Published: 3:19pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:23pm, 19 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The USS McCampbell and the HMS Argyll conduct a joint US-UK exercise in the South China Sea in January. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon’s budget on March 14, 2019. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Forget the Mexico border, the new US military budget is focused on ‘China, China, China’

  • Acting Pentagon chief named hypersonic missiles, space operations, technology theft and militarising land in the South China Sea as threats posed by China
  • China ‘seeks Indo-Pacific regional hegemony in the near-term and displacement of the United States’, warned Patrick Shanahan
Topic |   Defence
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 3:05pm, 16 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:02pm, 16 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon’s budget on March 14, 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.