The USS McCampbell and the HMS Argyll conduct a joint US-UK exercise in the South China Sea in January. Photo: Reuters
European militaries ‘will do more to counter assertive China’ in Indo-Pacific
- Naval operations expected to increase to protect freedom of navigation in key trade route amid concerns over China’s island-building and military activities
- EU leaders to discuss 10 proposals to seek balanced relationship with China, while President Xi Jinping is due to travel to Italy and France
Topic | Diplomacy
The USS McCampbell and the HMS Argyll conduct a joint US-UK exercise in the South China Sea in January. Photo: Reuters
Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon’s budget on March 14, 2019. Photo: AP
Forget the Mexico border, the new US military budget is focused on ‘China, China, China’
- Acting Pentagon chief named hypersonic missiles, space operations, technology theft and militarising land in the South China Sea as threats posed by China
- China ‘seeks Indo-Pacific regional hegemony in the near-term and displacement of the United States’, warned Patrick Shanahan
Topic | Defence
Acting US defence secretary Patrick Shanahan at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Pentagon’s budget on March 14, 2019. Photo: AP