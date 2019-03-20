Channels

An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 lands at Reagan National Airport shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States on March 13, 2019. Photo: Reuters/Joshua Roberts
Diplomacy

China may drop Boeing 737 MAX from trade deal with US

  • Safety concerns after Ethiopian Airlines crash mean the planes may be taken off draft list of American products China would buy to reduce trade surplus
  • Such a move could delay any overall agreement between the two countries
Topic |   Boeing
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 6:59am, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:59am, 20 Mar, 2019

An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 lands at Reagan National Airport shortly after an announcement was made by the FAA that the planes were being grounded by the United States on March 13, 2019. Photo: Reuters/Joshua Roberts
Robert Delaney
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

On Balance by Robert Delaney

A Donald Trump who’s sceptical of tech and Boeing is a friend of China

  • The US president’s remarks on the Boeing crash underline his prejudice against innovation and Silicon Valley. Trump would like supporters to believe that he can bring back the 20th century and take back manufacturing jobs from China
Robert Delaney

Published: 1:00am, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 3:03am, 19 Mar, 2019

